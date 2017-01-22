About 50 help with Saturday Habitat f...

About 50 help with Saturday Habitat for Humanity build

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Three houses are in-progress on Cedarwood Drive in Melbourne as part of a Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County build. About 50 staff and volunteers, including about a dozen from FLORIDA TODAY, came out to work Saturday morning .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam 6 hr Pietro 2
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 6 hr Pietro 6
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 6 hr Pietro 42
Buy Cenforce 50 mg 12 hr Venkatesha 1
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 12 hr Noa 12
News Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis... Jan 18 Fit2Serve 2
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Jan 18 XXXX 5
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC