About 50 help with Saturday Habitat for Humanity build
Three houses are in-progress on Cedarwood Drive in Melbourne as part of a Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County build. About 50 staff and volunteers, including about a dozen from FLORIDA TODAY, came out to work Saturday morning .
