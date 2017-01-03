A Call To Artists Is Issued For The 2...

A Call To Artists Is Issued For The 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show

A Call to artists has been issued by the East Hillsborough Art Guild for the 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show which will run from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 12. The Fine Art Show will be held in the Milton E. Hull Building on the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds. Karen Crumley, a long time member of EHAG is back as chair of the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Arts Show.




