A Call To Artists Is Issued For The 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show
A Call to artists has been issued by the East Hillsborough Art Guild for the 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show which will run from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 12. The Fine Art Show will be held in the Milton E. Hull Building on the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds. Karen Crumley, a long time member of EHAG is back as chair of the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Arts Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|1 hr
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|3 hr
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|12 hr
|April
|13
|Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ...
|16 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|Sun
|John
|6,616
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC