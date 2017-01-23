5 Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 24

5 Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 24

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Palm Beach police say in a report released Monday that 48-year-old Kelly Weidman also typed a profanity about Trump on a Mar-a-Lago computer and moved outside some ballroom balloons a few hours before Trump was sworn-in Friday. She was confronted by security guards, who called police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 51 min DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 53 min DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 54 min DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 55 min DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 56 min DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 57 min DerPrinz 10
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 58 min DerPrinz 13
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC