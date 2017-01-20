2017 a busy year for health-care construction in Central Florida
HCA unveils its newest hospital in Central Florida at Oviedo Medical Center. The $109 million, 64-bed hospital features cutting-edge technology such as a real-time location system, hand hygiene compliance monitoring and advanced nurse call system to promote patient safety.
