Woman threatens brother with dagger for eating dumplings

A 36-year-old Florida woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she threatened her brother with a dagger for eating Polish dumplings at their mother's home. The Palm Beach Post reports the siblings started arguing late Tuesday after Mandy Rounds' brother ate the plate of dumplings, also known as pierogis.

