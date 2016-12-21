Woman arrested after threatening husband over Facebook pics
Police say a Florida woman threatened her husband with a serrated knife after photos she disapproved of were posted on Facebook. Officers responded to the couple's home in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve and arrested 31-year-old Dianie Saint Louis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
