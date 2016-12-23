Woman arrested after 22 dead cats found in Florida home
Authorities say a northeast Florida woman is under arrest for animal cruelty after investigators found 22 cat corpses scattered throughout her house and property. Director of Clay County Animal Care and Control, Christina Sutherin, told the newspaper that the cat bodies were found in various stages of decomposition in the home and in a kennel outside.
