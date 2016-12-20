Visit Florida may have to fight for its life
But after a controversial deal with Miami rapper Pitbull that led to the resignation of three executives last week, the agency could be fighting for its House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, is critical of public subsidies for private businesses, calling it "corporate welfare" that unfairly intrudes on the free market. After Pitbull revealed last week that he received $1 million from Visit Florida for promoting the state in his "Sexy Beaches" music video, at concerts and on social media, Corcoran said it was the House's job to "decide if Visit Florida should exist."
