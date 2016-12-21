Video Weather Blog: Southwest Florida...

Video Weather Blog: Southwest Florida storm stories

It's included the rainiest January on record, the driest November on record, a meteotsunami, multiple tornadoes, brush fires, beach erosion, and a string of heat records during the month of December, just to name a few of the most notable events. That's quite a bit of activity for the six counties making up the NBC2 viewing area.

