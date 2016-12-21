Vandals attack pentagram erected to p...

Vandals attack pentagram erected to protest Nativity scene

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KMIR 6

A 300-pound metal sculpture of a satanic pentagram, erected as an atheist protest to a public park's Nativity scene, was severely damaged on Tuesday when it was pulled to the ground by vandals. Atheist Preston Smith's 10-foot tall sculpture lay broken in Sanborn Square at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07) 52 min John 96
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 1 hr blink 14
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... 3 hr Mothra 40
News Trump diving into Democratic territory in final... 18 hr proud us farmer 33
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Thu JimmieBallGame 73
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Dec 20 Papadums Hot IN L... 7
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Dec 20 NanuNanu 28
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC