USF to study how commercial fishermen...

USF to study how commercial fishermen were affected economically by BP oil spill

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Fishermen Lorne LeBouef of Louisiana cuts a section of boom into the water after dragging it with the boat he was working on, the Aqua-holic, in the Gulf of Mexico. LeBouef was a fisherman helping BP clean up the massive oil spill caused when the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon exploded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud 31 min delray dude 1
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... 37 min black power 47
The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc... 23 hr NanuNanu 13
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 23 hr NanuNanu 14
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 23 hr NanuNanu 4
Ladies if you work out Sat linda35ny 1
News Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07) Sat John 97
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC