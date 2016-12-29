Unwanted calls top list of Floridaa s...

Unwanted calls top list of Floridaa s consumer complaints

13 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the top 10 most frequent consumer complaints filed with the department in 2016 on Thursday. Violations of the state's "Do Not Call" list were the most common complaint this year, followed by complaints related to fuel and gasoline, cable services and motor vehicle repair.

