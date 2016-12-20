Two charged in strip club manager's death in Altamonte Springs

Two people have been charged with felony murder in the death of an Orlando strip club manager, according to police. Altamonte Springs police say a man and woman shot 52-year-old James Mulrenin in the leg around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 14 during a burglary attempt in his fifth-floor apartment at the Lofts at Uptown.

