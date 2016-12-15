Topgolf Confirms First South Florida Location in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens will be home to fourth Topgolf venue in Florida as the company continues its expansion across the state . Topgolf will begin construction on the 65,000-square-foot venue in February, and it is expected to open to the public in late 2017.
