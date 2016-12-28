Three new Florida laws go into effect Jan. 1
A statewide prohibition on people younger than 18 buying certain over-the-counter cough suppressants is one of three new laws that will hit the books with the arrival of the New Year. The other changes to state laws involve insurance policy coverage of opioid medications and how financial institutions may receive summonses and subpoenas.
