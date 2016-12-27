The Limited closing stores at Central Florida malls
The former space of The Limited at Orlando Fashion Square, which closed after business on Christmas Eve. Women's fashion retailer and mall staple The Limited is closing all of its Central Florida stores as bankruptcy looms for the brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Mon
|delray dude
|1
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|13
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|14
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|4
|Ladies if you work out
|Dec 24
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|Dec 24
|John
|97
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC