The holidays and Florida's improved economy helped.

Consumer sentiment among Floridians surged up 6.9 points in December to 97.2, according to the latest University of Florida consumer survey. This is the highest reading since March 2015 and the second-highest since February 2004 - before the Great Recession of 2008.

