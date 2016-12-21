'Tarzan' the monkey thrills Florida neighborhood
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that residents of the city's Rio Vista neighborhood have named the animal "Tarzan," and are riding around in golf carts trying to get a glimpse of him. Tarzan is likely from a colony of about 40 African vervet monkeys who are thought to have been released from a 1950s tourist attraction, but who now live in a dense patch of mangroves near Port Everglades.
