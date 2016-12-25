SWFL fire station, bikers honor veter...

SWFL fire station, bikers honor veteran in Christmas tradition

WINK-TV Fort Myers

The North Collier Fire Department and the Paradise HOG Chapter of Naples delivered a special Christmas surprise to a Southwest Florida veteran Sunday morning. "I'm usually on the other side presenting the honors, and this time I'm the other side, so it's kind of overwhelming," he said.

