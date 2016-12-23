Suspect in Berlin market attack is killed in Milan shootout
A man killed in a shootout with police in Milan early Friday is the main suspect in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, an Italian official confirmed. The Italian interior minister said the man killed in Milan is "without a shadow of doubt" the Berlin market attacker.
