South Florida volunteers bring stories to deaf and hard-of-hearing students
Volunteer storyteller Patty Pero signs to deaf students Zahir Brenes, Alexis Simmons and Jesser Ferrary at Auburndale Elementary School in Little Havana at an event hosted by the South Florida Deaf Recreation Association. Anides Rodriguez signs thank you for her books, baseball and Christmas hat at storytelling time at Auburndale Elementary School in Little Havana.
