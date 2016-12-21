Retiring Florida Supreme Court justice rails on death penalty
In what might have been his last word on the issue as a member of the Florida Supreme Court, Justice James E.C. Perry last week rendered a blistering analysis of the manner in which the death penalty is carried out in Florida. Perry's 10-page dissent in the case of Mark James Asay came eight days before his constitutionally mandated retirement from the court on Friday.
