Raise a toast: 11 new breweries ring in 2017 across South Florida

A massive steamboat chandelier with brass octopuslike arms suspends from the ceiling inside the old-timey taproom at Broski Ciderworks and Winery. Charlie Chaplin silent films play on a row of flatscreen TVs, while a steampunk-style cogwheel logo on the wall frames an arrow-pierced apple and the cartoon likeness of owners David and Daniel Verdugo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.