Laughing at zoo patrons? A couple of Florida Crocodiles basking in the sun give the appearance of two buddies sharing a joke on Monday after Christmas at the Brevard Zoo. Photos: People and animals at Brevard Zoo Laughing at zoo patrons? A couple of Florida Crocodiles basking in the sun give the appearance of two buddies sharing a joke on Monday after Christmas at the Brevard Zoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.