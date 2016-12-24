North Central Florida Charter Schools...

North Central Florida Charter Schools Outperform Public Schools in 2016

WRUF-AM Gainesville

More charter schools could be coming to Florida after President-elect Donald Trump announced on Nov. 23 that Betsy DeVos, a longtime supporter of charter education and school choice, would be his choice for U.S. Secretary of Education. DeVos has ties to Florida education, serving on the board of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's Tallahassee-based think tank, the Foundation for Excellence in Education, which has promoted charter schools and expanded school choice.

