Massachusetts bank sued over fraudulent wire transfers
A Florida man has sued a Massachusetts bank he says made $1.4 million worth of fraudulent wire transfers from his account to banks in Hong Kong. The Berkshire Eagle reports that according to the suit filed last week in federal court in Springfield, Jim Jacobs found out he had been bilked of the money in October when he returned home from a trip to Europe.
