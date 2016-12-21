Man dies after confrontation with Flo...

Man dies after confrontation with Florida officers

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, 41-year-old Marcus Dushane White of Jacksonville died after being taken to a hospital early Saturday. Sheriff's Office Director Ron Lendvay told The Florida Times-Union that authorities were called to the gas station about a man bleeding from "obvious injuries" and knocking over displays.

