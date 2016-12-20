Live updates on Trump's Florida New Year's Eve party Update 8:10...

An Instagram post shows the center of the dining room that is decorated with magnolia leaves surrounded with lit candles, and one of many beautiful chandeliers hanging above. Update 7:30 p.m.: Wondering what's on the menu for Donald Trump's New Year's Eve dinner? A photo of a Mar-a-Lago menu from the Trump Transition Pool reveals that guests will be eating like royals with a three-course meal, dessert, and a breakfast buffet to celebrate the new year.

