Kiapway's trey lifts Ball State past North Florida, 73-68
Francis Kiapway hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and added a free throw in the closing seconds to allow Ball State to escape North Florida with a 73-68 victory and its fifth straight win Thursday night. Taylor Persons' jumper with 1:31 left gave the Cardinals a 69-63 lead, but North Florida closed the gap with a 3-pointer by Chris Davenport and a layup by Dallas Moore that made it 69-68 with 43 seconds to play.
