Hey, Florida, It's Time to Stop Blindly Adoring Publix

If a huge company like Best Buy or Walmart had a history of anti-LGBT accusations, fought against Miami Beach's attempt to ban Styrofoam, had ties to someone donating millions against medical marijuana, and helped fight against raising the minimum wage, there would be protests in the streets of Miami. But despite actually having a hand in all of those things, Publix - Florida's most blindly beloved company - appears to be made of Teflon.

