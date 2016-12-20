Florida's medical marijuana rules still evolving
Qualifying patients in search of a prescription for medical marijuana may want to start a doctor-patient relationship sooner rather than later. Three months is the minimum time a physician must have treated a patient in order to prescribe medical marijuana and it could be longer than 90 days before the Florida Department of Health releases rules on regulating dispensaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam
|Sat
|Ulli
|1
|TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09)
|Fri
|KylaJade
|169
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Dec 29
|Donaldson
|2
|Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Dec 28
|NanuNanu
|29
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Dec 26
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC