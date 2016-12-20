Florida's medical marijuana rules sti...

Florida's medical marijuana rules still evolving

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Qualifying patients in search of a prescription for medical marijuana may want to start a doctor-patient relationship sooner rather than later. Three months is the minimum time a physician must have treated a patient in order to prescribe medical marijuana and it could be longer than 90 days before the Florida Department of Health releases rules on regulating dispensaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam Sat Ulli 1
TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09) Fri KylaJade 169
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Dec 29 Donaldson 2
News Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques... Dec 29 Wildchild 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Dec 28 NanuNanu 29
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... Dec 26 slick willie expl... 50
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC