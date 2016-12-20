Florida's death penalty system will face renewed stress in 2017
Florida's death penalty system, under sustained legal assault for the past year, faces renewed pressure in 2017 that will strain courts, victims and taxpayers in ways sure to rekindle a debate over capital punishment. A series of federal and state court rulings will bring upheaval to a system long criticized for racial disparities and for seemingly endless and unjust delays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09)
|16 hr
|KylaJade
|169
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Thu
|Donaldson
|2
|Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Dec 28
|NanuNanu
|29
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Dec 26
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC