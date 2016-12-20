Florida's death penalty system will f...

Florida's death penalty system will face renewed stress in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Florida's death penalty system, under sustained legal assault for the past year, faces renewed pressure in 2017 that will strain courts, victims and taxpayers in ways sure to rekindle a debate over capital punishment. A series of federal and state court rulings will bring upheaval to a system long criticized for racial disparities and for seemingly endless and unjust delays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09) 16 hr KylaJade 169
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Thu Donaldson 2
News Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques... Thu Wildchild 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Dec 28 NanuNanu 29
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... Dec 26 slick willie expl... 50
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc... Dec 25 NanuNanu 13
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC