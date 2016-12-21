Florida Universities Receive $10 Million For Zika Research
On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a $10 million grant to four Florida universities for Zika research. The announcement comes after Florida spent this past summer as the home for Zika in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|11 hr
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|14 hr
|delray dude
|1
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|Sun
|NanuNanu
|13
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Sun
|NanuNanu
|14
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Sun
|NanuNanu
|4
|Ladies if you work out
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|John
|97
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC