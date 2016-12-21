Florida Supreme Court sets hearing on ballot to restore voting rights to felons
The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled arguments March 7 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights for many felons. The court issued an order Monday setting the date for arguments on the initiative, which could go on the November 2018 ballot.
