Florida Supreme Court: More than 200 death row inmates were given unconstitutional death sentences

Thursday Dec 22

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that more than half the people on Florida's death row are entitled to relief following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that found the state's death penalty unconstitutional. The decision impacts more than 200 inmates - and includes all of those who were sentenced after 2002 or whose appeals were not final by that year.

