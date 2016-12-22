Florida Supreme Court: More than 200 death row inmates were given unconstitutional death sentences
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that more than half the people on Florida's death row are entitled to relief following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that found the state's death penalty unconstitutional. The decision impacts more than 200 inmates - and includes all of those who were sentenced after 2002 or whose appeals were not final by that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies if you work out
|20 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|John
|97
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Sat
|blink
|14
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Sat
|Mothra
|40
|Trump diving into Democratic territory in final...
|Fri
|proud us farmer
|33
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC