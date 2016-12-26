Florida Frontiers: Remembering Harry ...

Florida Frontiers: Remembering Harry T. Moore

On Christmas night in 1951, a bomb exploded under the Mims home of educator and civil rights activist Harry T. Moore. The blast was so loud it could be heard several miles away in Titusville.

