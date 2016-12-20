Florida family sues hospital after toddler swallows battery
A Florida family sued a hospital for malpractice on Wednesday, saying their baby suffered severe burns because it took too long to remove a coin-sized battery that she swallowed. Parents Cole Parsons and Courtney Thorne said in a lawsuit that Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville should have taken out the lithium battery within two hours, which is recommended by poison control centers.
