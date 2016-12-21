Florida death row inmate to be resentenced for killing baby
A man on Florida's death row after murdering his 10-month-old son and the baby's mother will get a new sentencing hearing. The Supreme Court ordered the new hearing Thursday because the death sentence given to John Mosley for the slaying of the baby wasn't unanimous.
