Florida 7 mins ago 10:06 p.m.Sea turtle returns home for holidays off Florida Keys

A sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle is home for the holidays, returned to the ocean Christmas Eve off Marathon's Sombrero Beach in the Florida Keys. After convalescing nearly three months at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, Casper, the more-than-100-pound female was released Saturday by Turtle Hospital staff and the family members who helped rescue it in October.

