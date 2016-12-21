Fla. woman killed, Ga. man critically...

Fla. woman killed, Ga. man critically wounded in police shootings

A Florida woman was fatally shot, and a Georgia man critically wounded after they lunged at police officers with knives in two separate Christmas Eve attacks, authorities said. Miriam Savino, 53, was killed by Polk County sheriff's deputy David Lockard after she refused to stop coming at him with a large butcher knife when he responded to her Lake Wales home around 1:30p.m., Sheriff Grady Judd told a local newspaper .

