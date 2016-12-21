Five Things to Know in Florida for De...

Five Things to Know in Florida for Dec. 28

A spokeswoman for the state fire marshal's office says several mattresses outside the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee were apparently set on fire early Friday morning. Officials haven't released information about a suspect or motive.

