Feds in Central Florida seize more than 100 guns, arrest 40 people in 6 months
Federal agents in Central Florida took more than 100 guns off the streets and arrested about 40 people since June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The effort was part of the U.S. Attorney's "gun unit" formed earlier this year which focused on arresting dangerous criminals.
