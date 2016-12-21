Father confesses to killing son, says he 'needed to pay'

" A man from Puerto Rico has confessed to killing his 2-year-old son and leaving the boy's body in a remote area in Florida's Panhandle, authorities said. The child's disappearance might have gone unsolved if 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera had not walked into the police station Wednesday and told officers that he killed Gediaelamir Rivera in June 2015, said Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto.

