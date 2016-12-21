Father confesses to killing son, says he 'needed to pay'
" A man from Puerto Rico has confessed to killing his 2-year-old son and leaving the boy's body in a remote area in Florida's Panhandle, authorities said. The child's disappearance might have gone unsolved if 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera had not walked into the police station Wednesday and told officers that he killed Gediaelamir Rivera in June 2015, said Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies if you work out
|20 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|John
|97
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Sat
|blink
|14
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Sat
|Mothra
|40
|Trump diving into Democratic territory in final...
|Fri
|proud us farmer
|33
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC