Don't fall for this traffic ticket sc...

Don't fall for this traffic ticket scam, Florida warns

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a news release that a company is sending emails , pretending to the DHSMV and seeking payment for a fake traffic ticket. One fake ticket provided by the state as an example accuses a driver of making an illegal right turn on red at a Miami intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07) 52 min John 96
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 1 hr blink 14
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... 3 hr Mothra 40
News Trump diving into Democratic territory in final... 18 hr proud us farmer 33
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Thu JimmieBallGame 73
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Dec 20 Papadums Hot IN L... 7
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Dec 20 NanuNanu 28
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC