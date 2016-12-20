Don't fall for this traffic ticket scam, Florida warns
The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a news release that a company is sending emails , pretending to the DHSMV and seeking payment for a fake traffic ticket. One fake ticket provided by the state as an example accuses a driver of making an illegal right turn on red at a Miami intersection.
