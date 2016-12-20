Dockery: Let the Florida Legislature know you're watching
The Florida Legislature will be holding committee meetings in January and February to hear bills that will be considered during its 60-day session starting in March. Now is the time to start paying attention and to let your elected officials know what's important to you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|10 hr
|Donaldson
|2
|Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Wed
|NanuNanu
|29
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Dec 26
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|13
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|14
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC