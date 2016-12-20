Dockery: Let the Florida Legislature ...

Dockery: Let the Florida Legislature know you're watching

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Florida Legislature will be holding committee meetings in January and February to hear bills that will be considered during its 60-day session starting in March. Now is the time to start paying attention and to let your elected officials know what's important to you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 10 hr Donaldson 2
News Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques... 14 hr Wildchild 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Wed NanuNanu 29
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... Dec 26 slick willie expl... 50
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc... Dec 25 NanuNanu 13
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Dec 25 NanuNanu 14
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC