Death penalty cases finalized before 2002 will stand, Florida Supreme Court rules

Some of the nearly 400 prisoners waiting on Florida's Death Row will not be allowed a re-sentencing under new death penalty laws, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The 6-1 ruling in a death sentence appeal by Mark James Asay says that Death Row inmates are not entitled to a re-sentencing unless their case was finalized after the 2002 ruling in Ring vs. Arizona, which required juries to find aggravating factors to impose the death penalty.

