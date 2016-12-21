Death penalty cases finalized before ...

Death penalty cases finalized before 2002 will stand, Florida Supreme Court rules

Thursday Dec 22

Some of the nearly 400 prisoners waiting on Florida's Death Row will not be allowed a re-sentencing under new death penalty laws, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The 6-1 ruling in a death sentence appeal by Mark James Asay says that Death Row inmates are not entitled to a re-sentencing unless their case was finalized after the 2002 ruling in Ring vs. Arizona, which required juries to find aggravating factors to impose the death penalty.

