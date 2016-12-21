Channel your inner Jimmy Buffett at t...

Channel your inner Jimmy Buffett at these secluded Florida beaches

The shacks that fishermen once called home in Matlacha are now splashed with bright funky colors and house art galleries. When Anne Morrow Lindbergh visited Captiva Island and penned her book, Gift from the Sea , she wrote: "The beach was covered with beautiful shells and I couldn't let one go by unnoticed" If you're looking for a getaway to channel your inner Jimmy Buffet, or vacation like Carrie Underwood or stroll along the white sandy beaches like Christie Brinkley on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue , look no further than the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel .

