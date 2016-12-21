Channel your inner Jimmy Buffett at these secluded Florida beaches
The shacks that fishermen once called home in Matlacha are now splashed with bright funky colors and house art galleries. When Anne Morrow Lindbergh visited Captiva Island and penned her book, Gift from the Sea , she wrote: "The beach was covered with beautiful shells and I couldn't let one go by unnoticed" If you're looking for a getaway to channel your inner Jimmy Buffet, or vacation like Carrie Underwood or stroll along the white sandy beaches like Christie Brinkley on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue , look no further than the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Mon
|delray dude
|1
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|13
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|14
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Dec 25
|NanuNanu
|4
|Ladies if you work out
|Dec 24
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|Dec 24
|John
|97
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC