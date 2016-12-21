CDC announces $10 million grant to four Florida universities for Zika research
Florida has been the epicenter for Zika in the United States and is now poised to become a national hub for efforts to fight the virus. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a $10 million grant to four Florida universities for research on how to keep the Zika virus from spreading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies if you work out
|20 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|John
|97
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Sat
|blink
|14
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Sat
|Mothra
|40
|Trump diving into Democratic territory in final...
|Fri
|proud us farmer
|33
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC