California teens rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, photo made available by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, teenagers Zack Sowder, left, Jacob Sowder and Brent Shishido, right, of Orange County, Calif., sit on an capsized vessel offshore of Little Torch Key in the Florida Keys. The stranded teenage boys called 911 and calmly sat atop a capsized boat before being rescued, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 28. less In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, photo made available by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, teenagers Zack Sowder, left, Jacob Sowder and Brent Shishido, right, of Orange County, Calif., sit ... more LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.