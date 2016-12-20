ArtCenter/South Florida and Bruce High Quality Foundation University announce the launch of MFU: Miami, the pilot first semester of ArtCenter's new fellowship program that bring together alternative education initiatives with distinguished faculty and cultural change-makers to develop new dialogues and scenarios that shed light on contemporary realities in the cultural sphere and beyond. MFU: Miami was developed for artists specifically interested in art education and curating public programming that brings forth new methods for the exchange of knowledge.

